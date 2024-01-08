Haryanvi and Rajasthani Content Platform STAGE Joins Tata Play Binge



Tata Play Binge has consistently added new platforms to its offering, and in the latest update, the platform has announced the inclusion of India's first dialect-based OTT app, STAGE. This Haryanvi and Rajasthani content-focused app broadens Tata Play Binge's array of offerings, featuring a variety of entertainment formats, including web series, movies, short films, standup comedy, poetry, and folk art.

Also Read: FanCode Joins Tata Play Binge’s OTT Platform for Sports Streaming









Haryanvi and Rajasthani Content

STAGE said it is committed to preserving and amplifying India's diverse cultural heritage ingrained in regional dialects. The platform celebrates artists and embraces the rich tapestry of regional dialects, showcasing web series and movies from Haryana and Rajasthan, such as Dada Lakhmi, Mewat, Akhada, College Kaand, Group D, Safe House, Chaudhar, Opri Paraai, and more.

Commenting on the new partnership, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, expressed, "Tata Play Binge allows access to content in 13+ languages across 25+ apps. With STAGE, we are adding more entertainment choices for our audiences in Haryana and Rajasthan. With each new partner addition, our goal is to make Tata Play Binge a go-to choice for genre based content discovery instead of browsing by various apps, thereby making the viewing experience worthwhile for our subscribers."

Also Read: Dolby Vision Now Available on ZEE5, Offering Enhanced Streaming Experience

STAGE Content

STAGE emphasised the diversity of dialects in India, stating, "Dialects in India are as diverse as they are vibrant, changing every 8 kilometers. Until now, individuals have primarily had access to Hindi content, missing out on the essence of cultural values embedded within regional languages. At STAGE, our mission is to create content that resonates with the aspirations of Bharat, allowing individuals to embrace and celebrate their unique culture and dialect."

"This collaboration empowers us to introduce our library of over 300+ original films and series, spanning various genres, to a broader set of viewers, enabling them to connect deeply with the richness of Haryanvi and Rajasthani dialects," added STAGE.

Tata Play Binge OTT Platforms

With this addition, STAGE joins other popular OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge, including Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK, along with Gaming.

Also Read: Tata Play Binge Partners With Playflix to Expand Korean Content Library

Tata Play Binge emphasises that viewers can enjoy content from all these platforms through a single subscription and a unified user interface. Viewers can access all 25+ apps on large-screen connected devices through Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box, Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, and TataplayBinge.com.