S23 Series Gets Major Price Cut in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has received a major price cut in the Indian market. It is not a surprising move from Samsung since the Galaxy S24 series is around the corner. Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy S24 series on Jan 17, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have received a price cut of Rs 10,000. But this is not all. Users can also avail an instant bank discount of another Rs 10,000. This means a total discount of Rs 20,000. It could be a great deal for some consumers as the S23 series boasts a powerful display, processor and camera.









So the base Galaxy S23 that launched for Rs 74,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage could be grabbed for Rs 54,999 only. This is great news for Samsung fans. However, it would be a good idea for the users to wait a little for the Galaxy S24 series. It is expected to be priced lower than the Galaxy S23 series in India.

In case that happens, coupled with bank discounts, even the S24 series could be a good value deal for the customers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC whereas the S24 series is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 only in select markets. For India, Samsung could again turn towards the Exynos chips, which could make some users feel uneasy about purchasing the phone.

The Exynos chips haven't had a great reputation when compared with the Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm for flagship phones. The display of the Galaxy S23 series comes with support for 2340x1080 pixels and supports refresh rate of 120Hz. The S23 series is capable of recording videos in up to 8K format at 30 fps or 4K at 60 fps through the rear cameras.