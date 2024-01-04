Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: How to Pre Reserve and Launch Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is going to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024. The launch event will be live-streamed via Samsung.com and 11:30 PM in India. The series is already available for pre-reservations from the official website of Samsung. On pre-reserving the device, users will get an earlier delivery of the device along with Rs 5000 worth of benefits. You can purchase any of the Galaxy S24 series devices with the pre-reservation voucher. Take a look at the details below.









Samsung Galaxy S24: Steps to Pre-Reserve

To pre-book or pre-reserve the Galaxy S24 series, you have to visit Samsung.com. There, you will get the option to 'Pre-Reserve', tap/click on that and you will be redirected to the check-out page. You will have to enter your personal details and make the payment of Rs 1,999. You will get a Galaxy VIPPASS against the amount.

You can use the Galaxy VIPPASS when making the final purchase of the device and this amount (Rs 1999) will be adjusted against the final price of the smartphone.

Note that you will also be eligible to receive a Rs 5000 coupon to spend on Samsung.com if you pre-reserve the device. The Galaxy S24 series is expected to bring the power of AI to Galaxy smartphones.

You can also trade in your old Galaxy smartphone against the purchase of a new one from the Samsung website. Also, you will not have to worry about getting a fake product if you are purchasing directly from Samsung's website or its store app for smartphones. Samsung offers exclusive colour options on smartphones if the user is making the purchase directly from the website.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be lower than the price of the Galaxy S23 series in India. It will be interesting to see if that happens!