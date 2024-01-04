Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: How to Pre Reserve and Launch Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

To pre-book or pre-reserve the Galaxy S24 series, you have to visit Samsung.com. There, you will get the option to 'Pre-Reserve', tap/click on that and you will be redirected to the check-out page. You will have to enter your personal details and make the payment of Rs 1,999.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series is going to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024.
  • The launch event will be live-streamed via Samsung.com and 11:30 PM in India.
  • The series is already available for pre-reservations from the official website of Samsung.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy s24 series how to pre

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is going to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024. The launch event will be live-streamed via Samsung.com and 11:30 PM in India. The series is already available for pre-reservations from the official website of Samsung. On pre-reserving the device, users will get an earlier delivery of the device along with Rs 5000 worth of benefits. You can purchase any of the Galaxy S24 series devices with the pre-reservation voucher. Take a look at the details below.




Read More - OnePlus 12R Confirmed Specifications ahead of India Launch

Samsung Galaxy S24: Steps to Pre-Reserve

To pre-book or pre-reserve the Galaxy S24 series, you have to visit Samsung.com. There, you will get the option to 'Pre-Reserve', tap/click on that and you will be redirected to the check-out page. You will have to enter your personal details and make the payment of Rs 1,999. You will get a Galaxy VIPPASS against the amount.

You can use the Galaxy VIPPASS when making the final purchase of the device and this amount (Rs 1999) will be adjusted against the final price of the smartphone.

Read More - Moto G34 5G India Launch Confirmed for Jan 9

Note that you will also be eligible to receive a Rs 5000 coupon to spend on Samsung.com if you pre-reserve the device. The Galaxy S24 series is expected to bring the power of AI to Galaxy smartphones.

You can also trade in your old Galaxy smartphone against the purchase of a new one from the Samsung website. Also, you will not have to worry about getting a fake product if you are purchasing directly from Samsung's website or its store app for smartphones. Samsung offers exclusive colour options on smartphones if the user is making the purchase directly from the website.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be lower than the price of the Galaxy S23 series in India. It will be interesting to see if that happens!

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Surprise to see Telecom Subscription report in first week of a month by TRAI. The line used in article that…

Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Faraz :

Strange.. but Vi is gaining customers as per latest TRAI reports

Vodafone Idea Gives Clarification About Talks with Elon Musk

Faraz :

Lowkey I had same feeling. I think after elections are over, gov might try to sell off it's stake in…

Vodafone Idea Gives Clarification About Talks with Elon Musk

Faraz :

I am watching My Demon, but currently story is going nowhere.. Amazon Prime's - Death's Game is much better Kdrama.…

Top Four K-Drama Expectations for the 2024 Lineup

Amit Madan :

Vodafone Idea should accept the reality that they won't get any capital infusion as they themselves are not serious about…

Vodafone Idea Doesn't Have the Confidence of Lenders: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments