Moto G34 5G India Launch Confirmed for Jan 9

Moto G34 5G is a new affordable smartphone that will hit the Indian market on Jan 9, 2023. The brand is focusing on delivering an affordable, yet powerful 5G experience to the consumers with this smartphone. The Moto G34 5G's launch date was announced by the brand via a post on social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter). The image released by the company shows that there will be a vegan leather variant as well. Also, from the image, you can see that Dolby Atmos is mentioned on the body of the phone meaning you will get a great sound experience with the phone. It is worth noting that the Moto G34 5G was already launched in the China market on December 10, 2023.









Now the phone will also launch in India on Jan 9, 2024, at 12 PM and will go on sale via the official website of Motorola and Flipkart.

Moto G34 5G India Pricing

The Moto G series has always been an affordable smartphone series for the Indian consumers. The G34 5G should be no different. The phone is available in China for CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,600) for the lone 8GB+128GB variant. Motorola is expected to launch more variants for India. The device should be in the same price range or under Rs 15,000. The Chinese variant also supports virtual RAM expansion, which is expected for the Indian variants as well.

Moto G34 5G Specifications

The Moto G34 5G is expected to feature the same specs for India as the one launched in China. Thus, we can expect that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device will feature a dual-camera setup. The primary camera is expected to be a 50MP sensor coupled with a 2MP macro sensor. For the front, the device could come with a 16MP sensor. Further, it is likely to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.