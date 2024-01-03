UScellular Secures USD 2.1 Million Grant for New Cell Sites in Missouri



UScellular has been awarded an additional USD 2.1 million to construct four new cell sites in the second round of grants from the Missouri Cell Towers Grant Program. In an official release, the fourth-largest US wireless carrier stated that the company has received a total of USD 7.9 million to enhance mobile and in-home connectivity across several counties in the state.

Also Read: UScellular to Expand Cellular Service in Rural Missouri With USD 5.8 Million Grant









Grant Boost

As reported by TelecomTalk, UScellular received USD 5.8 million from the Missouri Cell Towers Grant Program in the first round in October 2023. Focused on investing in the expansion of cellular service statewide, the Missouri Cell Towers Grant Program is managed by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Network Expansion

UScellular announced that with this new funding round, it will construct four cell sites, providing additional wireless coverage in Marion, Ralls, Adair, Knox, Macon, Shelby, Pulaski, and Texas counties. This brings the total number of new towers built by UScellular across Missouri through this program to 15 (4 in round one + 11 in round two).

Building Connectivity

As reported by TelecomTalk, with the first round of funding, the company will build 11 new sites to provide additional wireless coverage in 19 counties, including Adair, Audrain, Clark, Howell, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Texas, and Wright.

Also Read: UScellular Accelerates 5G Network Expansion With Early Access to C-Band Spectrum

The Chicago-based carrier previously stated that building and maintaining a new cell tower in rural areas can cost twice as much as building one in an urban area. Programs like this will help build wireless networks quickly and efficiently. UScellular expects the first round of cell towers to be built and in service by late 2025.