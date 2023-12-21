GenAI Smartphones are the Future

Reported by Tanuja K

genai smartphones are the future samsung google

Generative Artificial Intelligence or GenAI is the future of smartphones. Many OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as Google, Samsung and Apple are already working to bring GenAI into their smartphones. In 2022, over 100 million units of GenAI devices will be shipped and the shipments will grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 83% in the next few years. As per Counterpoint Research, the overall GenAI smartphone shipments will reach 522 million units by 2027.

Counterpoint believes that GenAI-specific features will be a key differentiator between the devices of different OEMs. The research firm expects that Samsung will garner a majority of the market share in the segment much like it did with the foldable category devices. However, other OEMs won't sit quietly and will give Samsung a stiff competition in the coming years.

"These devices will run size-optimized AI models natively and come with certain hardware specifications. Our short-term GenAI landscape sees OEM roadmaps touching on four main areas – info provisioning, image building, live translation, and personal assistant applications," the research firm said.

Amongst the chip makers, Qualcomm is expected to be the leading player in the space. MediaTek will take some time to catch up, said Counterpoint. With GenAI on smartphones, users will get more personalised content, better and smarter conversations with the virtual assistant, and more. This will improve the overall satisfaction that a user is getting with his/her device.

Google and Samsung have already started using many AI features on their smartphones. From the camera app to photos/gallery app, these OEMs are using AI to allow users to eliminate objects from pictures, add enhancements, and do much more. Security would be of key concern with AI features. The data that these OEMs and the apps will be collecting with new AI features is something that the users will have to oversee.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

