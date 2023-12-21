Amazon Prime Lite Gets a Price Cut in India

Amazon Prime Lite, a tier of Prime subscription introduced in India by Amazon has received a price cut. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 1499 for a full year. However, the Prime Lite was available at Rs 999. Prime Lite's perks are slightly less than what you get with Amazon Prime. However, the price has been lowered from Rs 999.

On the official page of Amazon India detailing the costs of various subscription tiers, it is mentioned that the Prime Lite is now available for Rs 799 per year. It is unknown when exactly Amazon reduced the price, but yes, for the time being, you can get it at Rs 799 only. It looks like a permanent price cut and not a temporary promotional offer that companies usually run.

What Do You Get with Amazon Prime Lite?

With the Amazon Prime Lite, users get free deliveries. Amazon Prime Video access is also given to the customer. Of course, there are Prime early access deals and more present. ICICI Bank credit card holders also get 5% cashback from Amazon.

With the regular Prime membership, things only get better. The Prime Video that is offered to customers here is completely ad-free. Further, users also get access to the Amazon Prime Music app.

Users can purchase Amazon Prime for 1 and 3 months as well. The one-month cost of Amazon Prime is Rs 299 while 3 months cost is Rs 599. If you can shell out Rs 1499, then it is better to go for the Amazon Prime membership for an entire year rather than for a month or three months. Of course, if you can sustain ad-loaded Prime Video and no Prime Music bundled in your subscription, then you can go for the Amazon Prime Lite.

Prime Lite is usually good for people who are more focused towards getting free and priority deliveries from Amazon.