iPhone 15 Available at a Discount of Rs 7500

The iPhone 15 is currently listed for Rs 77,503 on Imagine. However, if you have an HDFC Bank credit card, then you can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000. With this, the total discount would reach Rs 7,497 (approx Rs 7,500). Note that the same offer is available on the iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, launched the iPhone 15 series in September 2023. The base iPhone 15 launched for Rs 79,900 in India with 128GB of RAM. If you were thinking of getting this particular model, well, now could be a good opportunity. There's a Rs 7,500 discount on the iPhone 15. The discount is available on the platform of Imagine. Imagine sells iPhones both through physical stores and its online platform.

The iPhone 15 is currently listed for Rs 77,503 on Imagine. However, if you have an HDFC Bank credit card, then you can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000. With this, the total discount would reach Rs 7,497 (approx Rs 7,500). Note that the same offer is available on the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus was launched in India for Rs 89,900. However, the device is listed at Rs 87,203 on the platform of Imagine. On top of this discount, users can get another Rs 5,000 off with an HDFC Bank card. This would effectively bring the cost of the device down to Rs 82,203. This means a total discount of Rs 7,797.

There is also a discount on the Pro models. But that discount is only with the HDFC bank credit card and it is Rs 4,000. The iPhone 15 comes powered by the Bionic A16 chip, the same chip that was present in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 also comes with the Dynamic Island, becoming the first non-Pro iPhone to get the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 15 also borrows the primary camera sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro. Overall, it is a great device with sufficient power and the cool features of iOS 17 to get you through the day. The battery life of the iPhone 15 is also impressive and it comes with the Type-C port, meaning you can now charge your iPhone through a regular Type-C charging cable.

