OnePlus Pad Gets Android 14 Update in India

Note that the update is not rolling out for everyone just yet. It is only being rolled out for users who were using the closed beta or the open beta version of the software. The update is labelled OPD2203_14.0.0.100 (EX01) and it is now available for OnePlus Pad users in India.

OnePlus Pad, the flagship tablet from OnePlus has started getting the Android 14 update. Android 14 for OnePlus devices means OxygenOS 14. Amongst the two tablets, the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad Go, the OnePlus Pad is the first to receive the Android 14 update. The best of OxygenOS 14 that you get on the OnePlus phones is also available for the OnePlus Pad. But of course, there are multitasking features as well that you won't get to see on your regular phone.

Note that the update is not rolling out for everyone just yet. It is only being rolled out for users who were using the closed beta or the open beta version of the software. The update is labelled OPD2203_14.0.0.100 (EX01) and it is now available for OnePlus Pad users in India. Here's what you should look forward to with the OxygenOS 14 for the OnePlus Pad.

What Will Come with the OnePlus Pad Android 14 Update

You will see a Smart Cutout feature, which will enable you to separate multiple subjects in the photo for copying or sharing. Aqua Dynamics will be added too to give users a way of interacting with the morphing forms. There will be more widgets available for the OnePlus Shelf. OxygenOS 14 also improves video and photo-related permission management for different apps on the phone. It will ensure that the data on the user's tablet is safe and out of the prying hands of applications.

Of course, there will be performance optimisation for a smoother experience. OnePlus has also added support for app-specific refresh rates to improve the user experience. The launch speed of apps is also pretty fast and there will also be new anamorphic-themed ringtones and system notification sounds have also been revamped.

