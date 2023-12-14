Tre Leads 5G Usage in Sweden With 38 Percent of Total 5G Traffic



Tre Sweden (Hi3G Access) asserts that it handles more 5G traffic than any other Swedish mobile network. In an official release, Tre said that 5G is gaining momentum and claimed the top position in the percentage of customer data transmitted over the 5G network, with 8.3 percent, surpassing the industry average of 5.4 percent during the first half (H1) of 2023.

According to the official statement, the latest data from the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) for the first half of 2023 reveals that Tre's 5G network accounted for 38 percent of the country's total 5G traffic. This percentage is higher than that of other major operators, making Tre a key player in shaping the future of 5G connectivity in Sweden.

5G Usage

PTS data shows statistics for the first half of the year. Our own figures show that 5G traffic in our network has doubled since then, which shows the great demand for really fast 5G, says Tre Sweden.

Total Traffic

In terms of the total 5G traffic in Sweden, Tre stands out with a 38 percent share during the first half of the year. The breakdown according to PTS is as follows: Tre at 38 percent, Operator 2 at 24 percent, Operator 3 at 23 percent, and Operator 4 at 15 percent.

Strategic Network Expansion

"We have made the right path in our network strategy, we are building high-speed 5G where our customers are. We have invested in the first stage to build coherent fast 5G in ten of Sweden's largest cities in order to be able to give our customers a really good experience, " says Tre Sweden.

Future Growth Plans

Tre Sweden emphasised that the network expansion continues in 2023 and 2024. As reported by TelecomTalk, the company also bought the most spectrum per user when the licenses for 900, 2100 and 2600 MHz were auctioned in September, providing even more opportunities to continue expanding the 5G network in Sweden.