Telenor Sweden Launches New Private 5G Network Services

Telenor Sweden has launched two new services for businesses that utilize 5G technology. These services, offered in collaboration with Nokia, include customer-specific mobile private networks and first-generation network slicing.

Mobile Private Network Service

Mobile private networks offer a dedicated network service with a secure connection and without any delays, which can be connected with a Telco edge solution. This service can be used to position equipment in hospitals, for video analysis in surveillance alarms, and for group communication in various industries. These networks can also be scaled up and down depending on the needs and budget of the business.

Network Slicing Service

The second service, first-generation network slicing, provides a lane next to the highway for data traffic that is completely dedicated to a business's specific needs without interference from other data traffic users. This solution is suitable for businesses with high demands on mobility and security and for those who want to secure their 5G connection without building network infrastructure themselves.

Examples of areas of use could be connected ambulances or drones for the forestry industry. Both of these new services are available for businesses to test without any obligations.

Deployment of Private Networks by Nokia

According to the statement, Nokia has already deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 enterprise customers in transportation, energy, manufacturing, and public sectors around the world. The company has also provided expertise in private networks to more than 595 large customers worldwide.

Telenor to Provide 5G Network to IKEA Stores

Earlier in April 2023, Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA has partnered with Telenor to provide improved mobile coverage for its customers. Telenor, being one of the leading telecom providers in Sweden, delivers mobile network that will be available regardless of mobile operator and will feature 4G and 5G in all 20 department stores in Sweden.

According to the statement, the first department store network, located in Vasteras, was made available in mid-April. The move is expected to enhance the overall shopping experience for IKEA's customers by providing improved connectivity and access to mobile services.

Telenor Sweden

Telenor Sverige is a comprehensive provider of telecommunications services with a mobile network that covers 99.9 per cent of Sweden's entire population. The telco has 2.8 million mobile subscribers, approximately 700,000 fibre and broadband customers, and half a million TV customers.