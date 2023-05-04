Eseye Partners With Orange Wholesale France to Enhance Global IoT Connectivity Solution Offering

Eseye has entered into an agreement with Orange Wholesale France to expand its IoT connectivity solution offering. This will enable enterprises to avoid permanent roaming challenges and provide them with localisation capabilities. Orange Wholesale France has extensive roaming agreements for IoT use cases across many countries and regions, making it a strong partner for Eseye.

Highlights

  • Orange's wholesale agreement enables Eseye to solve permanent roaming issues for customers in multiple territories.
  • The agreement allows Eseye's customers to access Orange Wholesale France's networks and roaming partners, expanding their carrier footprint.
  • Eseye can use Orange Wholesale's existing roaming footprint of more than 220 destinations globally and over 700 network operators.

Eseye, a leading provider of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, has partnered with Orange Wholesale France to improve its global IoT connectivity solution. The partnership will offer additional localisation capabilities to enterprises, enabling them to avoid permanent roaming challenges.

Also Read: Orange Slovakia to Switch off 3G Network by the End of 2023

Orange Wholesale France

Orange is a leading telecommunications operator with 242 million mobile customers in 26 countries. Its Business Unit, Orange Wholesale France, is a leader in wholesale global IoT connectivity. Its roaming agreements for IoT use cases in many countries and regions will offer Eseye a wide range of connectivity options - including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LPWA and upcoming new radio technologies - and existing roaming footprint of more than 220 destinations globally and over 700 network operators.

Partnership between Eseye and Orange Wholesale France

The partnership between Eseye and Orange Wholesale France will augment the deeper technical localisation agreements that Eseye already has in place in regions such as North America, Brazil, and Turkey. In these regions, there are restrictions on permanent roaming agreements to localise devices.

Also Read: Totem Deploys Next-Generation 5G Network at Orange Velodrome

Additional localisation capabilities for enterprises through partnership

By adding the Orange Wholesale offering with Eseye's unique technical localisation capabilities, the partnership can provide widespread access to local networks and roaming partners. Eseye's deep device, connectivity, and technical leadership expertise will ensure that every IoT project is delivered right from design to deployment.

According to Orange, Eseye is an experienced, deeply technical IoT connectivity solution provider and, therefore, the perfect partner for Orange Wholesale France to engage with via its global connectivity agreement.

Also Read: Orange Secures 500 Million Euros Financing for 4G, 5G Networks in France

Orange Wholesale France's network

Orange Wholesale France currently provides network infrastructure access to over 1.2 million km of civil transmission arteries, broadband network (copper and fibre) access to nearly 40 million homes and businesses, and mobile network access to all 2/3/4/5G mobile networks covering mainland France and French overseas territories. Its IoT connectivity solutions are available worldwide to its international partners.

The partnership between Eseye and Orange Wholesale France is a step forward in providing the most comprehensive global IoT connectivity solutions to the market.

