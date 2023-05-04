Orange Slovakia to Switch off 3G Network by the End of 2023

Orange Slovakia has already announced plans to accelerate the expansion of its 5G network, with the aim of at least doubling its coverage by the end of 2023. The company has already achieved its planned 20 per cent coverage of the Slovakian population with the 5G network by the end of last year and currently covers over 25.2 per cent of the population in 140 towns and villages with high-speed 5G Network.

Also Read: Elisa to Shut Down 3G in Finland During 2023 in Phases

Primary Focus on Business Customers

According to an update by the telco, the expansion of the 5G network will primarily focus on areas with potential for business customers to maximize its availability for a wide range of users. This comes as part of the company's broader strategy to modernize its 4G network and build new 5G infrastructure, with plans to switch off its 3G network by the end of 2023.

Also Read: DNA to Shut Down 3G Network in Finland During 2023 in Stages

Reasons for Switching off 3G Network

According to Orange Slovakia, its 3G network, which is available to 95 per cent of the population, is being used by fewer customers, even less than expected, and with the modernization of the 4G and the 5G network, the company has decided to switch off the 3G network to focus on newer technologies that will offer higher quality and better user experience. This move will also reduce the company's environmental impact.

Also Read: Nova Greece Shuts Down 3G; Strengthens 4G+ and 5G Networks

Strengthen 5G Network Infrastructure

Orange Slovakia, in an update, said, "By switching off our 3G network, we will be able to concentrate on building the best 5G network in Slovakia. This will give us a unique opportunity to strengthen our 5G network and accelerate our 5G strategy, which we believe will benefit all our customers."

Also Read: Telenor Has Turned Off 3G Network in Denmark

Reuse Spectrum for 4G/5G

Orange Slovakia plans to utilize the 2100 MHz frequency bands from its 3G network for its high-speed 5G network, while other spectrum will be used for its 4G/LTE network, making these networks even stronger, more robust and of higher quality.