Elisa to Shut Down 3G in Finland During 2023 in Phases

Finnish telecommunications service provider Elisa to shut down 3G during 2023 in phases. Elisa said as the telco is moving to newer technologies, the telco has decided to close the older generation network technologies. Elisa updated customers that it is increasing its investments in newer technologies, such as 4G and 5G, that offer better user experience.

Elisa to Shutdown 3G in Finland

According to the statement, during 2023, Elisa's 3G Network will be removed from use in phases throughout Finland, and the frequencies will be reused for the 4G Network. However, Elisa also updated that services will continue to operate normally for most corporate customers. When 3G is closed, the devices will switch to 2G Networks, and the data transfer rates may slow significantly. Elisa suggested replacing such devices with newer versions that support at least the 4G Network or 4G or 5G Networks.

Elisa 4G Network Coverage

According to Elisa, 99% of the population of Finland already live within the Elisa 4G network coverage areas. Furthermore, Elisa 4G Network is constantly expanding, and so is the case with Elisa 5G Network. Elisa wants to cover all the areas covered by the 3G Network with its 4G Network after 2023.

Elisa 2G Network

Regarding the 2G Network, the telco has not yet planned or decided anything about its closure. However, the telco said it would take the degree of utilisation of the 2G Network into account before the closure.

Elisa was the first Finnish mobile operator to announce the rundown of the 3G Network, issuing its first announcements in March 2020. In its recent 3G Shutdown announcement, Elisa said it will shut down its 3G Network in Southern and Central Ostrobothnia this spring. Elisa will invest in 4G and 5G infrastructure in the region. However, the operation of the 2G Network remains the same.