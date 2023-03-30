Catch These Top-Rated HBO Originals on Disney+ Hotstar Before March Ends

There are many well-regarded series on Disney Plus Hotstar that are worth watching. Some of the HBO originals stand out for their compelling stories among the number of options available on the OTT channel. Over the years, they've produced highly regarded shows that are still in demand. However, by the end of this month, the television network will be unavailable on the platform. Thus, while you still have the opportunity, watch these highly regarded HBO originals on Disney Plus Hotstar.

You can select any programme and watch it today or tomorrow after work hours before they become unavailable on your favourite OTT platform. Following are the top 6 HBO originals available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Banshee

To start anew in a new community, ex-convict Lucas Hood adopts the persona of a deceased sheriff. However, due to his troubled past, he finds it challenging to carry out his illicit operations. The action/crime drama, which was created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler, stars Ulrich Thomsen, Antony Starr, and others as the main characters.

Chernobyl

The play, which Craig Mazin created, depicts the catastrophic Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident in April 1986. During the rule of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, this horrible man-made disaster occurred. The critically praised drama features Jessie Buckley, Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, and other distinguished actors.

Succession

The world's largest media and entertainment conglomerate is under the leadership of the Roy Family. Nevertheless, when their father leaves the business, things start to change for them. The English television programme with dark comedies was created by Jesse Armstrong and starred Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and others.

True Detective

When looking into homicides, police officers and detectives are required to solve mysteries. Ultimately, they are confronted with unspeakable revelations about themselves and others around them. Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn play the title characters in the mystery crime drama. Nic Pizzolatto created the series.

Warrior

Set in the late 1800s during the Tong Wars, Ah Sahm, a Chinese martial arts prodigy, becomes a hatchet man for the most powerful mafia ring in Chinatown. The cast of the crime action drama includes Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, and others. Jonathan Tropper conceived the show.

The Newsroom

After his old crew resigned, Will McAvoy, the host of the Atlantis Cable News channel, is forced to work with his new teammates. Unfortunately, they find it difficult to work together to create high-quality material. Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, and other notable actors play major roles in the Aaron Sorkin-created comedy. The Newsroom is available on Disney+ Hotstar till March 30th only.