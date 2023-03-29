5 New Indian Documentaries to Watch on OTT Platforms Right Now, From Crime to Sports

Searching for fresh content to watch online on OTT platforms? A number of fresh Indian documentaries, like the recently produced Caught Out: Crime, are now available to stream online if you want to watch something other than fiction. Corruption. Cricket to The Elephant Whisperers, the Oscar-winning documentary.

Top new Indian documentaries available on OTT services:

1. Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket

This true crime-style documentary, directed by Supriya Sobti, explores the corruption and match-fixing scandal exposed in the early 2000s. Caught Out: Crime. Corruption is a documentary that draws on the analyses of top journalists and investigators. Both cricket fans and anyone who enjoys good documentaries should watch Cricket on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. The Elephant Whisperers

The documentary short, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and made by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Productions, won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards this year, but that is old news. Now streaming on Netflix, the Tamil-language short tells the tale of a couple who takes care of an orphaned young elephant.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. All That Breathes

Another Indian documentary, this one made by Shaunak Sen, was nominated for an Oscar in the category of "Best Documentary Feature Film." It tells the tale of two brothers, Saud and Nadeem, operating a clinic to treat injured raptors. The movie had its international premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022 and received numerous awards, including an Academy Award nomination.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

4. While We Watched

The film, one of the most talked-about films of 2022, shines a light on the situation of Indian media today, the extremist positions taken, and the few journalists battling to maintain news reporting accurate and available.

While We Watched, directed by Vinay Shukla, who also directed the documentary An Insignificant Man, starring Raveesh Kumar and is set to be released in India.

5. Black Sunshine Baby

Aisha Chaudhary, an author and motivational speaker, is profiled in the documentary, along with her experiences coping with a fatal disease. Black Sunshine Baby, which is based on Chaudhary's life, comes after the 2019 movie The Sky Is Pink. It includes family and personal experiences and observations.

Where to watch: Netflix