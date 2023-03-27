10 HBO Programmes You Should Watch Before They Are Removed From Hotstar

Disney+ prepares to say goodbye to shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us as Hotstar, India's largest streaming service, will discontinue broadcasting HBO material on March 31. The decision was revealed earlier this month. We have gathered HBO shows for immediate binge-watching on OTT to take advantage of the sad circumstance.

The Last of Us

Critics praised the recently released action-thriller series The Last of Us for being the best video-game series adaption yet. But, unfortunately, on March 12, Season 1 of the show, which starred Pedro Pascal as a grizzled survivor of a post-apocalyptic world, came to an end.

Succession

Another show that's good for marathon viewing is Jesse Armstrong's Succession. It centres on a family who owns a media conglomerate, and when their father has a disease, their world is flipped upside down.

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet plays a detective in the crime drama Mare of Easttown, for which she won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress. Seven episodes made up the totality of its story.

The Wire

The Wire, a different detective programme, is also worthwhile to watch. James McNulty, a detective, is tasked with bridging the gap between law enforcement and narcotics traffickers.

Chernobyl

Chernobyl, an award-winning limited series, must not be missed!

This amazing, edge-of-your-seat thriller will take you through the 1986 Soviet nuclear tragedy, thrilling you at every turn.

Game of Thrones

Do you feel like watching a historical fantasy drama? You should watch Game of Thrones, which has eight seasons! Due to its captivating plotlines that will keep you engaged, it will be a terrific experience.

Westworld

The first season of Westworld, widely regarded as the greatest science fiction series ever, debuted in 2016 and immediately captured viewers' interest. The story took place in a futuristic amusement park where guests could interact with automatons, but when the robots started acting strangely, everything spiralled out of control.

Euphoria

The Zendaya-starring Euphoria series, meanwhile, received plaudits for its compelling storyline and nuanced characters.

In addition to the aforementioned series, you may choose from a wide variety of well-liked movies and television shows on the network to binge-watch before they are all removed!

This includes the comedy-drama The White Lotus by Jennifer Coolidge and the comedy Veep, which tells the tale of a former senator who gets the chance to run for vice president of the United States.