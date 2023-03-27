Nokia Upgrades Its AVA Energy Efficiency Software

Today, Nokia announced an upgrade to its AVA energy efficiency software solution, which comes with advanced algorithms and power-saving features. This improved version of AVA aims to help communication service providers (CSPs) reduce their electricity consumption in networks by a wider margin.

Nokia says, With the improved machine learning (ML) algorithms, the updated Nokia AVA Energy efficiency tool allows CSPs to lower power consumption in their data centers, network base stations, as well as air conditioning units and batteries used in telco networks.

Power Usage Reduction of up to 30 %

Based on customer testing, Nokia's AVA Energy efficiency software, as a multi-vendor software tool, can achieve a power usage reduction of up to 30%, a significant increase of 10% compared to the previous software. In addition, this enhanced tool enables operators to automatically shut down idle or unused equipment through its algorithms while also providing the option to remotely disconnect hardware using power control modules.

Nokia AVA Energy based Projects

As companies aim to reduce overall energy costs and address environmental sustainability issues in their operations, Nokia says it has completed or is currently undertaking over 50 energy-saving projects worldwide in partnership with CSPs, utilizing its AVA Energy efficiency software.

In a recent telco choice, O2 Telefonica Germany has chosen Nokia AVA for the Energy SaaS solution for reducing energy consumption across the Nokia Radio access network in its efforts to go green.