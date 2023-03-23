Telefonica and Qwilt Partner for Content Delivery Service

Telefonica, one of the world's leading telecommunications service providers, and Qwilt, a North American company, have inked an agreement to implement a Content Distribution System based on both companies' combined technical expertise. With this partnership, Telefonica and Qwilt aim to develop the most efficient third-party Content Distribution Network (CDN) in Spain.

Telefonica's Content Distribution Network

Qwilt is expanding its coverage and delivery capacity in Spain by forming an alliance with Telefonica, which will allow them to leverage Telefonica's Content Distribution Network (TCDN) that is deployed within its network. This will ensure that the delivery of content is fast, of high quality, and without interruptions.

Telefonica Delivers Movistar Plus+ Content via TCDN

Telefonica currently uses its self-developed product, the TCDN, to deliver Movistar Plus+ content, which has the most extensive presence and points of delivery in Spain. In addition, Qwilt has an extensive network of servers installed in networks operated by various companies worldwide.

By collaborating and integrating their CDNs through an API, the exchange of content between the two will become more efficient. As a result, users connected to Telefonica's networks will have improved access to traffic routed by Qwilt, thereby enhancing their experience.

First Commercial Integration of Open Caching standards

Furthermore, this project becomes the first commercial integration that exclusively follows the Open Caching standards promoted by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), of which both Qwilt and Telefonica are members. This promotes the seamless delivery of third-party content through both CDNs, benefiting from Qwilt's extensive global server network and Telefonica's TCDN's physical proximity to its customers.