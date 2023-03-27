iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Available at Attractive Prices in India

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are both very decent smartphones. Both smartphones are powerful enough to help you multitask and do heavy gaming, along with taking great pictures and videos. iPhones have generally been the top choice of many users who are looking for flagship phones in the ultra-premium price segment. Currently, both smartphones are available at a great price in the Indian market. If you purchase directly via the Apple resellers or through the online website, you might not get great offers, but if you go and make the purchase via the e-Commerce platforms, then you can bag a great deal. Let's check out the prices of both smartphones.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Price in India

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 both come with 128GB internal storage as the base variant. On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 62,249 at the time of writing. Note that just a few days back, it was Rs 61,999 on the same platform. The price of the smartphone keeps on changing marginally every few days. It is available for the same price on Amazon as well. There's a Rs 2000 instant discount on using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Coming to the iPhone 14, it is available at Rs 71,999 on both Flipkart as well as Amazon. The device is available at a discount of Rs 4000 if the user is making the purchase through an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. So the effective price of the iPhone 14 would come down to Rs 67,999 with an HDFC Bank card.

It is worth recollecting that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 both come with the same A15 Bionic processor and have the same display. There are a few additional features in the iPhone 14, such as car crash detection, satellite connectivity for SMS, and Action Mode in the camera and support for 4K video in the Cinematic Mode.