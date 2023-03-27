Jio Announces JioFiber Broadband Back-Up Plan at Just Rs 198

JioFiber, one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in India, has just announced JioFiber Broadband Back-Up service starting at just Rs 198. This broadband back-up service will be available for users to purchase from March 30, 2023. It is meant for users who want a backup broadband connection in case their primary connection doesn't work or is down due to maintenance activities. To ensure users can have an uninterrupted workflow, the JioFiber Back-Up service will come with plans starting from just Rs 198 per month and offer a one-click speed upgrade to the users. Let's understand everything here in detail.

JioFiber Broadband Back-Up Plan Details

JioFiber Broadband Back-Up plan would be available at a starting price of just Rs 198 per month. With this, you will get unlimited data with up to 10 Mbps of speed. In case you need to use the JioFiber connection if your primary broadband connection is down, then you can do a one-click speed upgrade for 1/2/7 days and increase the speed to either 30 Mbps or 100 Mbps. Take a look at the table below to understand the cost of the one-speed upgradation.

Pass Type 30 Mbps 100 Mbps 1 Day Rs 21 Rs 32 2 Days Rs 31 Rs 52 7 Days Rs 101 Rs 152

So in case you think your primary internet connection will be down for 1 day, then you can go for the Rs 21 plan if you want 30 Mbps speed or the Rs 32 plan if you want 100 Mbps speed.

But this is not all. JioFiber is also offering customers the option to upgrade to an STB (Set-Top Box) as well. For Rs 100 per month entertainment upgrade, users will get free STB + 400 live TV channels + 6 OTT (over-the-top) apps + YouTube. For Rs 200 per month, users will get a free STB + 550 live TV channels + 14 OTT apps + YouTube.

Note that the backup plan is available for a minimum of five months. To get it, you will have to pay Rs 1490 (Rs 990 for five months and Rs 500 for installation). Even for the STB upgrade, you will have to pay Rs 500 or Rs 1000 altogether for five months, depending on the plan the user is choosing. Additional GST will be applicable on the bill.

How to Get JioFiber Broadband Back-Up Plan?

Users will have to give a missed call on 60008-60008, or they can go to the website of Jio or visit the nearest Jio retailer to book a back-up connection for Rs 99.

Jio spokesperson said, "As India’s largest home broadband service provider, we at Jio understand the customer’s need to remain connected round the clock with dependable broadband connectivity at home. With JioFiber Backup, we want to offer alternate reliable broadband connectivity for homes. This new concept of a back-up connection allows homes to have an alternate broadband connectivity with an assured supply of data at an affordable price."