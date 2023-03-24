Jio Brings 6 New Prepaid Plans Ahead of IPL 2023

Reliance Jio has brought six new prepaid plans for its customers ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It was expected that the telcos would bring new plans before the start of the cricketing festival in the country. IPL, this time is going to be a more immersive experience for users watching it on the JioCinema app. Users will be able to watch the game from different angles and in 4K, but all of this would consume a lot of data. That is why Jio has introduced six new prepaid plans for customers, which are data-heavy in nature. Out of the six newly launched plans, three come with unlimited data benefits along with voice calling and SMS benefits, while three are just data add-on vouchers. Without wasting any time, let's check out the new plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 999, Rs 399, Rs 219, Rs 222, Rs 444, and Rs 667 Plans Launched

Reliance Jio has launched three new plans with unlimited data benefits, and they come for Rs 999, Rs 399 and Rs 219. Then there are three data add-on vouchers which come for Rs 222, Rs 444, and Rs 667. All of these plans offer a ton of data to the customer and are now listed on the website of Reliance Jio for the customers to recharge with.

Reliance Jio Rs 999, Rs 399, and Rs 219 plans come with 3GB of daily data. All of these plans offer customers truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day and some additional benefits such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. The Rs 999 plan bundles 40GB of bonus data for the customer, while the Rs 399 and Rs 219 plans come with 6GB and 2GB of bonus data. The Rs 999, Rs 399 and Rs 219 plans come with 84, 28, and 14 days of validity, respectively.

The Rs 222 plan offers 50GB of data and has the same validity as the consumer's base prepaid plan. With the Rs 444 plan and Rs 667 plan, customers get 60 days and 90 days of validity with 100GB and 150GB of data. Note that the data add-on vouchers don't actually give a user any sort of validity, but they have to be recharged on top of a base prepaid plan.