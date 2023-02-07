Nokia Introduces New Wavence Microwave Solutions for 5G Connectivity

Nokia, a global leader in communication technologies, has announced the launch of new Wavence microwave solutions to extend the reach of 5G coverage in both urban and rural settings. Nokia has announced the availability of the UBT-m XP, a single ultra-broadband transceiver, Nokia SteadEband, an E-Band radio, a Carrier Aggregation High Density (CAHD) card as part of its product portfolio that help enhance 5G coverage.

For Urban Coverage

UBT-m XP: The UBT-m XP is a single ultra-broadband transceiver with an integrated modem and diplexer. It offers industry-leading energy efficiency and delivers twice the transmit power compared to the industry average.

Nokia SteadEband: Nokia's latest E-Band radio is a compact and lightweight high-capacity outdoor unit that offers the highest transmit power in the market. It is designed for urban microwave transport applications and, paired with the Nokia SteadEband - a stabilized three-foot antenna that addresses common E-Band challenges such as tower vibrations and thermal movements - it can extend the typical E-Band link distance by up to 50%, allowing mobile operators to provide multi-gigabit 5G connectivity to their customers.

Giuseppe Targia, Vice President, Microwave Radio Links at Nokia, said: "We are further strengthening our industry-leading Wavence portfolio with the addition of these next-generation products. The winning combination of the UBX-m XP and the SteadEband offers our customers a high-performance transport solution with leading capacity and coverage for both urban and rural environments. Microwave links are cost-efficient and fast to deploy, representing a robust alternative to fiber backhaul."

Rural Broadband Extension

Outdoor Channel Aggregator (OCA): Nokia has also introduced the Outdoor Channel Aggregator (OCA) to assist mobile operators in extending the coverage and capacity of their networks for rural broadband purposes. The OCA combines multiple UBT-T XP radios, Nokia's high-power, high-capacity dual-band outdoor radio, for N+0 operations, resulting in increased throughput and a system gain improvement of up to 10 dB compared to traditional aggregation techniques. This is crucial in either maximizing the link distance or optimizing operational and capital expenditures by eliminating the need for larger antennas or repeater systems. This solution helps optimize OPEX/CAPEX involved.

Carrier Aggregation High Density Card

Carrier Aggregation High Density (CAHD) card: Nokia has also introduced the Carrier Aggregation High Density (CAHD) card to enhance "single pipe" capacity for backhaul and support the link distance. The CAHD module provides a 10 Gbps backhaul capacity across multiple channels and facilitates a seamless transition from existing low-capacity backhaul to high capacity, preserving operators' investments.

Simplified RAN Transport Solution

Nokia's "Simplified RAN Transport" solution optimized the radio access base station and microwave radio transport hardware, resulting in improved serviceability and operations without the need for indoor microwave equipment. This solution can save 30% more energy compared to a traditional microwave site solution, thanks to a reduced number of units and air conditioning requirements. It also leads to a lower total cost of ownership and a smaller site footprint.

Nokia's comprehensive Wavence portfolio offers a complete microwave solution for all use cases covering short-haul, long-haul, E-Band, and SDN-based management for mobile operators and Enterprises.