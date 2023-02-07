Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers a wide range of prepaid mobile plans to its customers. People hail the telco's coverage, especially in remote, hilly and forest areas where BSNL remains a preferred telco for many users in those locations. Although the telco doesn't operate in Delhi and Mumbai, its prepaid plans work on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) Network through a partnership. BSNL is gearing up to test 4G, 5G on a live Network in collaboration with its technology partners. As the topic of entry-level unlimited plans is around, it is also time to look at BSNL's best-prepaid plans offering Unlimited Voice on entry-level plans. Let's look at the offerings from BSNL in this story.

BSNL Rs 147 Monthly Prepaid Plan

This entry-level Unlimited voice prepaid plan from BSNL offers users Unlimited Voice both locally, STD in Home Network and on National roaming, including MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. So, with the voice benefits offered, most voice usage requirements are satisfied for users. However, this plan doesn't disappoint you if you are also looking for data benefits. The BSNL prepaid Rs 147 plan also offers 10 GB of data, which can be used on 2G, 3G or 4G if available at your location. To those users who enjoy Caller Tunes, BSNL is also offering BSNL Tunes along with this pack as free benefits. Now, with this pack, you don't need to look for any other pack for your unlimited monthly voice needs.

BSNL Rs 319 Unlimited Voice Prepaid Plan

BSNL has a Rs 319 Unlimited Voice pack as the next available pack, which is good if you are looking for a two-month plan. However, not just two months, this pack gives you more than 60 days of validity, with precisely 65 Days of benefits offered to users. BSNL Rs 319 prepaid pack offers Unlimited Voice in Home Network and on National Roaming, including MTNL Network in Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, the plan also comes with 300 SMS benefits for users who love to use basic text. This plan also comes with 10 GB of data bundled for users looking for data benefits, which can be used on 2G, 3G or 4G if available.

If you are looking for unlimited voice packs at lesser denominations, look no further, as these packs mostly serve the needs of Voice usage in monthly and 60 days validity segments. The plans discussed above are available in most of the telecom circles. However, some plans may be circle specific, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website.