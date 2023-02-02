BSNL Offers the Cheapest Yearly Prepaid Plan at This Price

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers a wide range of prepaid mobile plans to its customers. Although the telco doesn't operate in Delhi and Mumbai, its prepaid plans work on MTNL Network through a partnership. Now, as we witness Tariff Hikes in the entry-level plans, most users look for yearly plans to lock the tariff and be worry free for a year. But what's better than BSNL Plans, which offer users some of the most affordable tariffs? Although BSNL has no high-speed mobile data network (4G or 5G), the number can be used for voice usage, incoming, SMS or as a secondary number. Let's now look at the BSNL Prepaid Rs 797 plan the telco is offering as part of its Big Republic Day Offer.

BSNL Rs 797 Yearly Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 797 prepaid plan, which is currently on offer, offers BSNL users Unlimited Voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB data per day with speeds restricted to 40 Kbps after consumption of high-speed data. These freebie benefits are offered to customers for 60 days. But the beauty of this plan is that BSNL offers a validity of 365 days; hence, after consuming the freebie benefits provided with the plan, customers can use the number for basic connectivity purposes or use the number on a pay-go basis for the rest of the validity duration.

If you are a customer within the coverage area of BSNL 4G Network (available in few places as a soft launch), then you can also use the data benefits bundled with this plan on 4G, provided you have a BSNL 4G SIM. For customers looking forward to retaining a secondary number, this plan from BSNL is perfect, with one-year validity and decent benefits.

Budget Allocation for BSNL 4G, 5G Network

BSNL to begin testing the locally developed 4G solution on a live network starting this month with 50 radio units. Also, the government has allocated Rs 52,937 crore capital in the Budget for the installation and upgradation of towers and landline systems of both BSNL and MTNL, according to Minister of Communications Ashwani Vaishnaw. This capital will be used to install new towers, upgradation of towers to 4G and 5G and revamp the landline systems. In 2022-2023, the government infused an amount of Rs 33,269 crore in BSNL.

