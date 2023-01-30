BSNL 4G Deployment Gets Support From Nashik Zilla Parishad

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is trying to launch both 4G and 5G Services with Indigenously developed Technology. The state-run telco is getting support in every way, including from the Government, which has reserved the required spectrum for rolling out Advanced technologies. The only trouble BSNL now has is testing the Technology on Live Network and then carrying a wider rollout, which also seems to end, as per a recent report. In another positive sign, Now Nashik Zilla parishad (ZP) has decided to provide land parcels to BSNL to set up BSNL 4G.

Also Read: BSNL to Test Indigenous 4G Technology on Live Network

BSNL 4G in Nashik

Nashik Zilla parishad has decided to support BSNL in the rollout of 4G Networks by providing land parcels across 32 locations in rural Nashik. This will help BSNL in resolving connectivity issues with 4G Networks reaching the far-flung areas of Nashik. As per an ET report, ZP officials said the state government has decided to grant land parcels to the government-owned telecommunications company. All the approved land parcels are within the Gaothan areas, which means in rural areas, and this will help people in villages to get 4G Network connectivity.

Nashik ZP CEO Ashima Mittal said this will provide better network connectivity to the village residents. So far, the Nashik ZP has approved 10 proposals, and the work to clear the remaining 22 proposals is underway.

Mobile connectivity is a major problem in rural areas, especially in hilly areas, as it is difficult to set up connectivity considering the viability aspects.

ZP officials said BSNL 4G services would ensure that village residents get good mobile connectivity, which would, in turn, help them access various services that are available on cell phones.

Also Read: BSNL Prepaid Plans for a Secondary SIM Usage Detailed

Spectrum Reserved

The Government has reserved spectrum for BSNL across 600 MHz, a Sub Ghz band, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz - High band and mmWave band.

Private LTE and 5G Network

BSNL has empanelled Echelon Edge to deploy Private 5G Networks for its customers. With this partnership, the Gurgaon-based company will be able to provide private LTE and 5G services on the BSNL spectrum designated for captive networks. BSNL has also signed up homegrown system integration (SI) firm Amantya Technologies to set up private 5G Networks.