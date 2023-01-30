OnePlus Pad: Launch Date in India and Other Details

OnePlus Pad is going to be a new product segment for OnePlus. It would be interesting to see how OnePlus markets this tablet in the Indian market. One thing is for sure; the company has a strong brand presence; thus, anything it launches is going to be talked about a lot. Now, what OnePlus has to ensure is that people mostly talk well about its products. OnePlus fans already know what to expect from its smartphones, and thus, this new tablet would bring a lot of fresh stuff for the consumers after a long time, which the OnePlus community would love. The OnePlus Pad is, of course, going to run OxygenOS. It should most likely be the Android 13 out of the box, but then, who knows?

OnePlus Pad could be much like the OPPO Pad we have already seen. But there's one thing that you should know here. OnePlus and OPPO products could look similar but never feel the same. To date, OnePlus has offered a cleaner experience with a much better value to consumers. But everyone knows that both OnePlus and OPPO have the same parent company, and thus, OnePlus would benefit from the resources and knowledge that OPPO has already built and collected by launching the OPPO Pad.

OnePlus Pad Launch Date

The OnePlus Pad is going to arrive in India alongside the two new flagship products from the company - OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G. The OnePlus Pad will launch on February 7, 2023, at the Cloud 11 launch event. OnePlus is expected to launch several other products as well. OnePlus Keyboard will be a new addition that we will see on February 7.

OnePlus Pad is expected to come with an 11-inch display and could offer high-refresh-rate as well. Going by the trend that OnePlus has generally taken with its new products, the OnePlus Pad would be geared to deliver the best value to the customers at the lowest cost possible.