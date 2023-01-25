OnePlus 11R 5G to Launch in India on Feb 7

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 11R 5G alongside the OnePlus 11 on February 7, 2023. OnePlus is conducting the Cloud 11 launch event on Feb 7 in New Delhi. During the event, we will get to see several new products from OnePlus, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and the OnePlus 11R 5G. The announcement for the OnePlus 11R 5G was made earlier this morning. Note that this smartphone hasn't been launched in the China market. In China, the device would be called the OnePlus Ace 2. The smartphone could have a similar design to that of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Expected Specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. There could be a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor and a 2MP sensor with a 16MP sensor in the front for selfies.

The device could pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It could run on Android 13 powered OxygenOS 13 out of the box. The device could potentially feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Hopefully, the OnePlus 11R 5G doesn't overheat as much as the other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones and also comes with the alert slider.

For now, OnePlus has tested the backside of the device and that too by hiding the camera cutout. It is expected that the OnePlus 11 5G will be priced starting at Rs 50,000. Thus, the OnePlus 11R 5G could be priced anywhere at the starting price of Rs 40,000. This is the strategy that OnePlus went with when it launched the OnePlus 9 series.