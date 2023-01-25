Comcast Expands Its Fiber Network in Plainfield

Comcast announced that it is further expanding its smart, fast, and reliable fiber-rich network to more than 2,600 residents and businesses in the town of Plainfield, adding to its investment in Connecticut. Comcast announced in May 2022 that it would expand to nearly 2,500 people and businesses in Jewett City. Since then, it has started providing its full suite of services to its newest clients, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

Comcast to expand its network

These expansion projects in Plainfield and Jewett City are expected to be finished by Comcast in 2023. With these combined projects, Comcast will expand its network to 5,100 additional homes and businesses in Eastern Connecticut.

Latest investment in Connecticut

Plainfield and Jewett city are part of the company's latest investment in Connecticut, including expansions to East Lyme, New London, and Waterford. In addition, Comcast recently announced plans to expand its network to nearly 100 unserved businesses in the North End of Hartford. This initiative adds to the USD 312 million in technology and infrastructure investments that the company made across the state between 2019 and 2021.

"Plainfield is glad to welcome Comcast to town to offer our residents and businesses more choices. Bringing Comcast to the community is a positive benefit to those who live and work here," said First Selectman Kevin M. Cunningham.

"We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses in Connecticut have the connectivity they need to succeed".

"We are proud to provide Plainfield with fast, secure, and reliable Internet services that are built to meet the community's needs today and into the future," said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region, which is based in Connecticut.

New Connections at Xfinity Store

Residents and businesses in Plainfield and Jewett City can visit xfinity.com, call or visit our Xfinity Store in Groton to check service availability. Experts at the Xfinity Store can also assist with product demonstrations, respond to customer inquiries, and schedule informational meetings for local businesses with the Comcast Business sales team.

Xfinity Suite of Products

The full suite of Internet products provided by Xfinity will be available to residential customers in these areas, including supersonic Wi-Fi technology from potent gateways, xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity Mobile, and the ultimate entertainment with Flex, a 4K platform for Internet-only customers that seamlessly deliver streaming content.

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)

Comcast is proud to be a part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) of the federal government, which offers eligible low-income households a credit of up to USD 30 per month (USD 75 per month on Tribal land) for their Internet or mobile service.

Once the government credit is applied, eligible Comcast customers can obtain home Internet service through Comcast's Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost. In addition, Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data (USD 45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as USD 24.95 per month after the ACP benefit is applied.

Advancing Digital Equity

Comcast says it is firmly committed to advancing digital equity in the communities it serves. For example, the company has installed 32 Lift Zones (Free Wi-Fi zones in community areas) in Connecticut. They also offer free Wi-Fi to support these community centers and promote digital learning.

Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive, 10-year, USD 1 billion commitment to help create a future of unlimited possibilities and carry the long history of the business of giving back to the communities where it provides service and where its people reside and work.