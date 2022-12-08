Spectrum Enterprise 100 Gbps Service Now Available Nationwide

Spectrum enterprise announces the availability of ultra-high-speed 100 Gbps data services across its nationwide fibre network for a range of data transport solutions. This capability delivers 100 Gbps speeds to any client site location, be it a commercial building, data center or any other location.

Highlights

  • Spectrum Enterprise provides clients a modern network platform, deployed to over 270,000 on-net buildings and fiber proximity to millions of businesses across the U.S.
  • The services are, paired with its support, fully managed and monitored to help ensure that the mission-critical requirements of applications using the services are met.
  • Data transport volume over 10+ Gbps connections is expected to grow almost five times by 2026, to nearly 2400 Terabytes annually.

Spectrum Enterprise, a unit of Charter Communications division, announced the availability of its 100 Gbps ultra-high-speed data services across its nationwide fiber network for a range of data transport services.

These include internet WAN and Wavelength, and organisations can enjoy the benefits of these high-performance data capabilities in different locations, such as private data centres, public clouds, corporate headquarters, and branch sites.

Services Bundled with Fully Managed Support

These ultra-high-speed services are paired with premium support and are fully managed and monitored to help ensure that the mission-critical requirements of applications using the services are met.

"Bandwidth utilisation for Ethernet-based business networks across the United States is anticipated to grow at a compound annual rate of 32% over the next five years, with the highest growth segment being ultra-high-speed connections of between 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps," said Erin Dunne, director of research at Vertical Systems Group.

"In fact, data transport volume over 10+ Gbps connections is expected to grow almost five times by 2026, to nearly 2400 Terabytes annually. Ensuring network evolution plans consider the growing demand for bandwidth and performance will be a key requirement for every organisation," he added.

Demand for Ultra-High Speed Data Services

Public cloud services, high-speed trading, video collaboration, file sharing, high-performance computing and internet access are among the many use cases that demand ultra-high-speed data services.

"At Spectrum Enterprise, we're committed to the success of our clients. We're investing in the breadth and depth of our network, its capabilities, and, importantly, the solutions and experience surrounding them so that we can provide businesses with speeds of 100 Gbps and beyond," said Bill Archer, Charter Executive Vice President and President of Spectrum Enterprise.

Spectrum Enterprise also provides clients with a modern network platform deployed over 270,000 on-net buildings and fibre proximity to businesses across the US. This capability delivers 100 Gbps speeds to any client site location, be it a commercial building, data center or any other location.

