MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Announced for Premium 5G Phones

MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 8200 SoC for premium 5G phones. The chipset is said to offer flagship-level experiences at a more accessible price point. It is the successor of the Dimensity 8100 SoC, which powers many premium devices above Rs 30,000 or approx $400 smartphones. MediaTek has built the new chipset on the 4nm process, and it can deliver unparalleled power efficiency. The chip integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex A-78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, for better performance across all applications.

The chipset uses MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies to enhance the gaming experience for the users. It enables users to enjoy smooth high framerate gameplay without suffering connection drops, gameplay hiccups, or FPS jitter. The MediaTek Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 tech intelligently adjusts the refresh rate of the display according to the game frame rate detected, which results in a smoother experience for the users.

The chip is powered by Imagiq 785 ISP, which gives it the capability of supporting 320MP photos and capturing true-to-life 14-bit HDR video on up to 3 cameras simultaneously. It has a fully integrated 5G modem which features the latest 3GPP Release-16 standard technology and 3CC carrier aggregation to amplify sub-6 GHz performance. The chip also comes with support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Other Features of the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC includes the following features:

Powerful AI processing unit which maximises the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing.

Ultra-efficient Vulkan SDK for ray-tracing effects.

Support for 120Hz WQHD+ and 180Hz FHD+ displays.

HDR10+ adaptive support.

Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

MediaTek said that this new chip would start powering the new 5G devices in December 2022. It will be interesting to see which device comes first with the chipset later this month.