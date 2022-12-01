GDS Partners With DCConnect to Implement Advanced SDN at GDS Data Centres

GDS Partners With DCConnect to Implement Advanced SDN at GDS Data Centers

Reported by Aparna R

GDS has inked a memorandum of understanding with DCConnect to leverage SDN to deliver interconnection and network automation technologies for its customers. DCConnect and GDS to jointly develop innovative solutions for customers worldwide by combining their respective expertise and network capabilities. This will benefit GDS customers by offering innovative solutions and technology to support the advanced connectivity services.

Highlights

  • GDS and DCConnect are working hand-in-hand to ensure that Network Automation and advanced connectivity solutions are delivered smoothly.
  • The partnership with DCConnect creates more opportunities and confidence for GDS to continue to improve and expand its data center platform.

GDS, a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers, announced a partnership with DCConnect, a major Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology provider. Through this Memorandum of Understating (MoU) of GDS with DCConnect, both parties aim to deliver the best service with ground-breaking technology in interconnection and network automation, offering a wide range of new services to colocation enterprises and hyperscaler users.

"We value the DCConnect’s capabilities on connectivity automation with impressive technology. We believe this will benefit GDS customers by offering innovative solutions and technology to support the advanced connectivity services. Through our partnership with DCConnect, we enable our customers to have on-demand connectivity to data centers, network resources and cloud services globally." Said Jamie Khoo, the Chief Operating Officer of GDS. "We look forward to working together and delivering world-class automated network services for customers worldwide."

Also Read: TRAI Says Data Centers Should also Get Equipment from Trusted Sources

The GDS data centre platform in China and Southeast Asia boasts advanced data centre design, technical specifications, and robust operating procedures. GDS is also expanding with a number of key strategic locations throughout Asia and transforming its technology in collaboration with DCConnect.

"GDS and DCConnect are working hand-in-hand to ensure the Network Automation and advanced connectivity solutions are delivered smoothly." Said Charmond Tsang, the Chief Commercial Officer of DCConnect. "Our mission is to leverage advanced SDN to create the autonomous network ecosystem the partners are incentivized to involve, connect network and bandwidth resources to address today’s networking challenges."

An agreement was inked earlier this year by DCConnect and Arc Solutions to make it easier for international users to connect across the Middle East. Particularly, Arc has joined DCConnect's ecosystem of more than 1,000 global points of presence and is now a service provider on the DCConnect global platform. DCConnect also offers two-way inter-carrier software-defined network orchestration through API integration, as well as a data centre interconnection marketplace.

DCConnect and GDS jointly develop innovative solutions for customers worldwide by combining companies' expertise, network capabilities, and vision. The synergy aims to make it simple for customers to benefit from wider coverage, faster speed to market, higher cost-efficiencies, and rapid provisioning with advanced technology.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

