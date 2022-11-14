Jakarta to Get a New Hyperscale Data Center Campus

A new 100MW data center campus will be built on 12 acres of land that BD Indonesia, a joint venture company between Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison), and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, has acquired from PT Suryacipta Swadaya (Suryacipta), a member of Survainternusa Group. The property is well situated in the Suryacipta City of Industry, one of Indonesia's most prestigious and fully integrated smart industrial complexes.

Additional Information on the New Hyperscale Data Center

The company's third availability zone will include this new data center facility, known as CGK5, which is situated in Karawang, West Java, strategically to the east of Jakarta (AZ). The strategic location of CGK5, which is only 45 minutes from the airport and 30 minutes from the heart of Jakarta, allows for easy connectivity to the area's thriving business district, which serves as the hub for several important industries. CGK5 also has access to a smart power grid, which provides continuous electric power availability and redundancy to immediately meet customers' needs.

The acquisition of CGK5 rounds up BD Indonesia's current four data centers' in and around Jakarta. For hyperscale customers, the data centers' combined location diversity and network-dense interconnection ecosystem will offer unrivalled failsafe redundancy and connectivity. The construction of CGK5 marks the creation of BDx's eleventh data centre throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The BDx Indonesia joint venture is a cornerstone of the whole Bx platform. With more than $1 billion in committed equity funding, BDx's rapid growth trajectory throughout Asia enables innovation at scale in the most demanding locations.

BD Indonesia upholds its commitment to support Digital Indonesia and continue its rapid journey of expansion and innovation, said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx and Interim President Director of BDx Indonesia. The company is getting ready to break ground on its 100MW greenfield Suryacipta campus in this dynamic market. They take pride in offering the highest level of capacity and connectivity to their hyperscale and enterprise customers, as well as world-class data center operations and sustainable solutions to support their expansion in this region. They are the only data center provider to offer three availability zones.

In order to satisfy the needs of BDx's clients throughout both current and future regions, CGK5 will be constructed using cutting-edge technology on the basis of a special and proprietary standard basis of design. The facility will use a variety of cutting-edge technologies to meet both BD Indonesia's and its clients' ESG goals, with an emphasis on sustainability as part of its design principles.