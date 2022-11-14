Apple has a New $2000 Product Stored for Early 2023

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Beginning in 2015, Apple began working on a mixed-reality headset. An imitation pair of ski goggles will be used for the headset. Compared to the Quest Pro, it will be lighter and slimmer and made of

Highlights

  • Apple may eventually begin mass producing its mixed-reality headset in March 2023 after years of development.
  • Approximately 0.7 to 0.8 million units will be shipped annually of Apple's mixed reality headset.
  • A stunning 8K per eye resolution is also rumoured to be included in the Apple headset.

Follow Us

Apple headset

Apple may eventually begin mass-producing its mixed-reality headset in March 2023 after years of development. According to sources who spoke to DigiTimes Asia, the headset might go into production in the first few months of 2019. It is expected to cost over $2,000. According to the article, Apple supplier Pegatron will begin mass-producing the device by the end of the first quarter of 2023, albeit initial production volume is anticipated to be modest. The report predicts that "approximately 0.7 to 0.8 million units" will be shipped annually of Apple's mixed reality headset.

About Apple’s Latest Release

Beginning in 2015, Apple began working on a mixed-reality headset. An imitation pair of ski goggles will be used for the headset. Compared to the Quest Pro, it will be lighter and slimmer and made of "mesh textiles, aluminium, and glass." As soon as users put on the headset, a scan of their irises will be done to quickly and easily log them into their respective accounts. The device will have two 8K panels with ultra-high resolution and a dedicated processor, and its "rOS" operating system, which will be based on the current iOS, will run the show. Apple's XR "extended reality" headgear, which blends virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, has garnered a lot of consumer interest. Earlier this year, trademark applications for the headset made by companies connected to Apple were discovered by Bloomberg in the US and other countries. The mixed-reality headset will compete directly with PlayStation VR 2 and Meta's Quest Pro.

A stunning 8K per eye resolution is also rumoured to be included in the Apple headset, providing users with extremely high levels of detail. In contrast, the Meta Quest Pro 2, which retails for $1,500, has a resolution of "only" 1,920 by 1,800 pixels.

Meta's Quest Pro, which was first unveiled in October, is now available for $1500. On the other hand, PlayStation VR2 will cost $550 when it launches early next year.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Airtel Yearly Plans and Benefits That You Need to Know
Bharti Airtel One Year Recharge Plans and Data top ups explained. As New Year is around and if you are looking for yearly plans to avoid monthly recharge hassles, this visual is for you.
By Srikapardhi
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments