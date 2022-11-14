England Eye Another Series in Australia

England was crowned T20 World Champion on Sunday at the MCG. They become the first team in history to hold both white-ball trophies at the same time. The English team has stayed back in Australia for the ODI series, which starts on the 17th of November.

The Ashes is approximately 8 months away, and both England and Australia have a number of ODI and Test series coming up. The English are in the form of their lives, having won the ICC T20 World Cup.

England Won the T20 Series Against Australia Before the World Cup

Australia has found itself on the losing side off late against England. Before the World Cup, England lost the T20 series to England in a clean sweep. England is also the number 1 ODI team in the ICC Rankings.

The Australians had one of their worst World Cup campaigns in their own backyard recently. Former Australian batsman Micheal Clarke and Matthew Hayden have shown their disappointment with the way the Australian team went about their proceedings.

This Will be England’s First ODI Series Without Ben Stokes Post His Retirement

Ben Stokes was once again the star of the World Cup final. He has started to become the superhero for England. He did it for England in the Ashes, ODI World Cup final, and now the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final. Last year Ben Stokes announced his retirement from the 50 0ver formats. England has been grooming Sam Curran and Chris Woakes to fill in the role of Ben Stokes.

Sam Curran Will be a Key Player For England

Sam Curran was the best bowler of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. As the tournament progressed he became Jos Buttler’s main man with the ball. The southpaw was the only bowler to pick up a 5 wicket haul in the tournament.

On the other hand, Australia will be missing out on Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. Both these players were the better players of the lot. Travis Head will come in for Finch and Cameron Green for Maxwell.

Australia has a lot to work on before the series starts. England looks unstoppable at the moment. They want to win it all, and if Australia loses another series in its own backyard, then the team management will likely have to make some big changes.