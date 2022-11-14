MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC Might be Introduced with the Vivo X90 Series

The Vivo X90 series will launch soon. The X90 series will make its debut on November 22, according to the manufacturer. The X90 series will debut in China initially and is anticipated to become available in other markets in the upcoming weeks. Three smartphones will be introduced by Vivo. With its high-end hardware, the X90 Pro+ 5G will be at the top. There will also be the X90 and X90 Pro 5G. One of the three Vivo X90 phones has been discovered on the Geekbench website in advance of the launch.

According to the entry on the Geekbench website, the gadget might be the Vivo X90 or X90 Pro. We base this on a recent Geekbench listing that implies the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC used in the X90 Pro+ 5G. The latest MediaTek flagship SoC is rumoured to be found in the X90 Pro and X90.

Vivo X90 Series Geekbench

The model number for the Vivo X90 series device is V2241A, according to the Geekbench website. It can be an X90 or an X90 Pro. The listing verifies that the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC is used in the X90 series. The new ARM Immortalis G715 GPU is part of the SoC, which was introduced earlier this month. The Prime Cortex-X3 core of the Dimensity 9200 SoC has a maximum clock speed of 3.05GHz and is built using a 4nm technology. Three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.85GHz are also included in the SoC. There are four 1.8GHz-clocked Cortex A510 efficiency cores.

Geekbench lists the X90 series phone as having 12GB of RAM. Out of the box, Android 13 will run on it. On top of Android, Vivo will debut the phone with the most recent Origin OS software upgrade. The Funtouch OS 13 will be pre-installed on the X90 series when it is introduced in India and other markets. The listing also discloses the single-core and multi-core Geekbench 5 scores for the X90 series phone, which were 1353 and 4055, respectively. The SoC beats the Dimensity 9000+ SoC, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and even Apple's A16 Bionic SoC, according to leaked GPU benchmark data.