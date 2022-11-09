Top 5 OPPO Phones Running on Android 13 Based ColorOS 13 Now

OPPO has released the ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 to many smartphones now. While some devices have got the beta version of the update, some have got the stable version. Today, we will be listing the top five smartphones from OPPO, which are running on Android 13 based ColorOS 13 now. ColorOS 13 is based on a brand-new Aquamorphic design which enables a user-friendly UI for seamless viewing. Take a look at the top five devices which you can get with ColorOS 13 now.

Top 5 OPPO Smartphones with ColorOS 13

A) OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is the front-runner for OPPO smartphones as it comes equipped with the company's proprietary imaging NPU - MariSilicon X, and promises to deliver expert imaging shots. The device can shoot videos in 4K Ultra Night Video mode. The primary sensor at the rear is a Sony 50MP IMX766. It packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The device has been upgraded to ColorOS 13 by OPPO. It starts at Rs 45,999 and is available in two colour variants - Glazed Green and Glazed Black.

B) OPPO Reno8 5G

The OPPO Reno8 5G also has the same Sony IMX766 primary sensor at the rear as the Reno8 Pro 5G. The device is also geared to deliver a great image-capturing experience to consumers. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and has almost similar specifications to the Reno8 Pro 5G. The OPPO Reno8 5G has also received the ColorOS 13 OTA (over-the-air) update and will be available is available in India for a starting price of Rs 29,999.

C) OPPO F21 Pro

OPPO F21 Pro has also received the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update in India. The smartphone was released in April this year and comes with the flagship IMX709 selfie sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charge. It is available in India for Rs 21,999 in three colour variants - Sunset Orange, Cosmic Black and Auroral Blue.

D) OPPO A76

OPPO A76 is another device from the company which has received the ColorOS 13 update. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The device comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in India for Rs 16,490 only.

E) OPPO K10 5G

The OPPO K10 5G comes flaunting the 50MP AI triple-rear camera sensor. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The device was launched recently in India and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. It starts at Rs 16,499 in India.