Motorola G32 Arrives in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC

When it comes to low-cost phones, Motorola is on a launch binge. The Moto G42 and the new Moto G32 have both just been introduced by the company in India. The gadget has a Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 90Hz display, and other features. Let's look at the price, specifications and availability of the smartphone.

Motorola G32 specifications and features

The Moto G32's 6.5-inch, 90Hz, IPS LCD screen sports a hole punch cutout in the middle and a 1080p resolution. It boasts a Snapdragon 680 processor inside, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This can be expanded. Android 12 software is used in the device. The phone will receive Android 13 and three years of "guaranteed" security updates, according to Motorola. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging powers the Moto G32.

In terms of the camera configuration, you get a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera on the back. It has a 16MP camera up front for taking selfies and video calls.

In addition, Motorola claims that the Moto G32 boasts an IP52 water-repellent construction. A fingerprint reader positioned on the side handles biometrics. The phone will be available in Satin Silver and Mineral Gray colour schemes.

Motorola G32 price in India and availability

A version of the Moto G32 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 12,999. Starting on August 16, it will be accessible on Flipkart and at major retailers. Holders of HDFC bank credit cards are entitled to an immediate discount of Rs 1,250 when purchasing the Moto G32.