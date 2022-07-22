Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Is About To Launch

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is allegedly being developed by Motorola. As implied by the name, it will replace the Edge 20 Fusion from the previous year. The Motorola gadget with the XT2243-1 model number was listed for TDRA certification, and it was discovered that its official name would be Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. The gadget has also been seen on other certification websites, including China's 3C and the Wi-Fi Alliance. The FCC authority has now given the identical device their approval.

Not only that, according to the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion's FCC certification (via), it will support dual SIM cards and include dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. It will also be a 5G smartphone. A 4,400mAh battery and a 68.2W charger are also mentioned in the FCC description for the product.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications (rumoured)

A 6.55-inch Full HD+ display is expected on the Edge 30 Fusion. We may anticipate the forthcoming Edge series gadget to include an AMOLED display since the Edge 20 Fusion from a year ago sported a 90Hz AMOLED screen. There are rumours that it will have an 8GB RAM and Dimensity 900U processor. It could have a 128GB storage capacity and use the Android 12 operating system.

In terms of camera specs, the Edge 30 Fusion's back camera system may have a 108-megapixel primary camera. Its other camera sensors' precise specifications are unknown at this time. The smartphone is said to support 68W fast charging, and it will have a 4,400mAh battery unit.

In addition to receiving several certifications, it appears that the Edge 30 Fusion will soon be available for purchase. It could make its debut as early as August in several markets. In Europe, the Edge 30 Fusion is probably priced at 679 euros. There will only be one colour option available for the device, which is black.