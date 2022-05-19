Moto Edge 30 Goes on Sale in India Today – Check Specifications and Price

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola launched its Moto Edge 30 smartphone in India last week and the device is all set to go on its first sale today. The company has advertised it as the “world’s thinnest 5G smartphone.” Moto Edge 30 is a mid-premium smartphone that arrives with a Qualcomm chipset, 144Hz refresh rate and more. Let’s take a look at the price and specification details of the Moto Edge 30 as it goes for sale in India today.

Moto Edge 30 Specifications

Motorola Moto Edge 30 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device has a centrally placed punch-hole design housing the selfie camera. Edge 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC chipset which is an enhanced variant of the well-known Snapdragon 778 chipset.

The processor on the device is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone operates on Android 12 Based My UX out of the box which provides a near-stock Android experience. One notable downside of the smartphone is its smaller battery of just 4020mAh which supports 33W fast charging tech. The battery of the device has been sacrificed because of its super-thin design.

As far as the camera module is considered, Motorola Edge 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens with OIS and all-pixel focus. The device has another 50MP sensor for its ultra-wide camera with 118° FOV which can also be used as a macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Moto Edge 30 Price

Moto Edge 30 has been launched in India in two storage options – the 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 27,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model has been priced at Rs 29,999. The Moto Edge 30 will go on sale starting at 12:00 PM exclusively via Flipkart. The Moto Edge 30 comes in Meteor Grey and Aurora Green colour options.