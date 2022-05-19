Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Officially Confirmed, Brand Shares a Teaser Image

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Redmi has confirmed the launch of its new and highly anticipated Redmi Note 11T Pro series of smartphones in its domestic market. The brand will be introducing smartphones at 7 PM local time on May 24 in China. The Note 11T Pro series consist of Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ smartphones. The company is also allowing for pre-registration of the devices on its official website.

The brand has also shared a teaser poster for the smartphone which showcases the rear camera module along with the colour options for the handset. Seemingly, both the Pro and Pro+ models might arrive with a similar design and will have at least a blue and a silver colour option. The images suggest that the Pro series devices will have a camera module that is bulging out. The devices have triple cameras on the back with an LED flash.

Redmi Note 11T Pro series Expected Specs

Not much is known about the Redmi Note 11T Pro series lineup, however, two Redmi devices with model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC received approval at the TENNA certification site in China. The same smartphones have also been spotted on the 3C certification site. It is speculated that 22041216C might be the model number for Redmi Note 11T Pro and 22041216UC might be for Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Both the devices in the lineup are expected to have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and run on the Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 on top. The display of the devices might come with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. As far as the storage options are considered, the Pro models may arrive with up to 12GB RAM storage options and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphones in the series could be powered by MediaTek chipsets and we could witness the Dimensity 8000 processor. The devices are likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with possibly 120W of fast charging technology.