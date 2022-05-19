Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans are Better than Vi’s Plans for Most in India

India has three private telecom operators currently. All of them are working aggressively to increase their subscriber market share, and it has led to cheap data for the consumers. But that scenario is slowly drifting away. The game will soon change to who offers the best services rather than who offers them at the most affordable prices.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans are the best for most people in India currently. This is not just a subjective opinion, but the data from Opensignal seems to suggest so.

Airtel and Jio Prepaid Plans are Better than Vi’s Plans, But Why?

Airtel and Jio’s networks are way better in performance across different verticals/areas than Vi’s 4G network. According to the Opensignal data published recently, Vi is only ahead in offering better download and upload speeds than its competitors.

Now many of you might be thinking that the download and upload speed is all that matters. Well, it isn’t true. There are other things such as video experience, games experience, voice app experience, 4G coverage experience, 4G availability, network consistency, and core consistent quality. Opensignal took data from the Indian market between December 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022. During this period, Opensignal determined that Vi’s network was the best in offering the highest average download and upload speeds.

But in other departments, Vi was behind its competitors. When it came to video experience, games experience, and voice app experience, Airtel was the best. Jio was leading in verticals such as 4G coverage experience, 4G availability, Excellent Consistent Quality, and Core Consistent Quality.

Why is Vodafone Idea Not the Best Option?

At the end of the day, speed is not everything. Network availability and consistent experience that you get is more important. One reason why Vi’s networks are providing good speeds is that there is less load on its networks as compared to Jio and Airtel.

Vi only has 118 million 4G users, while Jio and Airtel have way more 4G customers on their network. There are great offers bundled with Vi’s prepaid plans, but they are not enough to provide a great customer experience. Maybe that is the reason the telco has been losing customers for consecutive quarters now.