Broadband: Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Their Cheapest Plans

There are a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in India and each of those offers a variety of broadband plans for their users. The majority of people in India are budget users and want to go for broadband plans that are affordable and offer adequate connectivity speed. Each ISP has a low-cost plan in its portfolio that are suitable for such users. Mentioned below are some of the major service providers in the country and the cheapest broadband plan offered by them.

30 Mbps Plan from Jio

The cheapest plan offered by Jio offers a connectivity speed of 30 Mbps. JioFiber provides the 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. There are no OTT benefits included with the plan but is suitable for users looking for a cheap plan.

Affordable Plan from Airtel

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. With plans ranging up to 1 Gbps, Airtel does have cheaper plans for its subscribers as well. The Fibre Optic internet connection from Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. The plan offers unlimited internet up to the set limit as well as unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is another ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Netplus offers only one 40 Mbps plan and OTT subscriptions are available with only higher-priced plans offered by the ISP. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company which provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides budget plans with ample internet speed and the most basic 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

BSNL Offers This Cheap Plan

The most affordable option from the state-owned operator BSNL used to be the ‘Fibre Basic’ plan which offers an internet speed of 30 Mbps at a cost of Rs 449. The mentioned price is exclusive of GST and the plan comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. However, the telco has recently introduced a new broadband plan called “Fiber Entry”. Using its Bharat Fiber connection, the telco offers a Fiber Entry plan which provides 20 Mbps speed at a cost of Rs 329 per month. The data limit on the plan is 1000GB beyond which the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.