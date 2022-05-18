Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 Budget Smartwatch Launched in India

Realme during its Realme Narzo 50 5G series launch event has introduced a new smartwatch called Realme Techlife Watch SZ100. The latest smartwatch from the company is almost a fitness tracker like most of the smartwatches on the market. The device was already previously listed on the official Realme India website ahead of the launch. The Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 comes as a budget buy option for the users and mentioned below are all the details regarding the specs and pricing of the device.

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 Specs and Price

Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 has been launched with a 1.69-inch display with HD resolution. The display of the device has a resolution of 240×280 pixels, 218 PPI, and 530nits peak brightness. Users can also customize the watch faces. The device has been equipped with sensors to enable skin temperature measurement.

For the health and fitness part, Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 comes with 24 different sports modes including walking, outdoor running, cycling, football, yoga, and dancing. As far as health sensors are considered, the wearable features a SpO2 sensor and a skin temperature sensor as mentioned above. The device can also be used for heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, body temperature monitoring and sleep monitoring.

The company claims that the smartwatch can last up to 12 days with a single charge. The new watch from Realme has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device can be used for a number of features such as music control, camera control, stopwatch, timer, alarm, weather, find phone and flashlight.

The company has launched its new Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 smartwatch for a price tag of Rs 2,499. The wearable will be available in two colour options – Lake Blue and Magic Grey colours. The smartwatch will go on sale in India from 12 noon on May 22 through Amazon and Realme.com.