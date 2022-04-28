Vodafone Idea Reduces Validity of Amazon Prime With Postpaid Like Airtel

Vodafone Idea has also reduced the validity of the Amazon Prime subscription offered with its postpaid plans. On April 18, TelecomTalk reported that Bharti Airtel had made changes to the validity of the Amazon Prime subscription offered with its postpaid plans. Following that, we can see the same changes in the Amazon Prime subscription offered by the postpaid plans of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea postpaid users will no longer get an Amazon Prime subscription with 1-year validity. Instead, they will get it for six months now. The telco’s website says that the change came into effect on April 1, 2022. The company hasn’t changed the validity duration of other additional benefits offered by the postpaid plans.

Be it the individual postpaid plans, family plans, or even the REDX plans, the validity of Amazon Prime subscription has been cut short by six months for all the plans.

Amazon Had Raised Prime Subscription Tariffs

Amazon had raised the Prime subscription tariff a couple of months back. From Rs 999 per year, the price had gone up to Rs 1,499 per year for the subscription to the platform. Amazon Prime brings access for users to a lot of apps such as Prime Music, Prime Video, and more.

Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel might have reduced the validity benefit of Amazon Prime because of the rising cost. What’s strange is to see that even the REDX plan, which is supposed to be the most premium offering from Vodafone Idea, is also offering Amazon Prime for only six months.

Reliance Jio Still Offering Amazon Prime for One Year

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in the country, is still offering the Amazon Prime subscription with its plans for one year. Jio might also make the change soon following the decisions taken by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. All the companies are still offering multiple over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions with their postpaid plans. To check them out, visit their respective websites.