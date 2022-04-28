Samsung Dominates Best Selling 5G Android Smartphones Globally in Feb 2022

Samsung has been the top choice for people looking for a 5G smartphone. Out of the top 10 best-selling 5G Android smartphones, Samsung devices took five spots. On top of this, four of Samsung’s devices were ranked at the top. The data was shared by Counterpoint’s Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker for February 2022. Note that the data focuses only on the sales, not the performance of the devices.

According to the report, Samsung took five spots out of the top 10, Honor devices took two spots followed by Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi each taking one spot.

Global 5G Smartphone Sales in February 2022 Details

Out of all the 5G smartphones sold in February 2022, the data reveals that 67% of them were Android devices. Further, the top ten best-selling 5G Android devices in the list contributed to 20% of the 5G Android smartphone sales during the month.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was the best selling smartphone in February 2022. It contributed to 2.90% of the overall best-selling 5G Android smartphones in February. Not much behind the Galaxy A52s 5G was the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is top of the line flagship smartphone from Samsung for the year 2022. The other devices in the list as per ranking were — Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Oppo Reno7 5G China, Honor 60, Vivo S12, Xiaomi Redmi K40, Honor X30, and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

As per the data shared by Counterpoint, India and the UK (United Kingdom) are the top markets for the Galaxy A22. The only flagship Android smartphone here is the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Almost every other device on the list falls in the semi-premium or mid-range category.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G, launched earlier this year, is also a great device for people who are looking for a flagship experience but at an affordable price.