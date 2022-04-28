Excitel Announces New 400 Mbps Broadband Plan for this New City

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP), has arrived in Mumbai with its fiber broadband services. The company will be offering an all-new 400 Mbps broadband plan in the city along with the existing 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps high-speed plans. There will be no 100 Mbps plan offered to the users in Mumbai.

To compete with other brands, Excitel will be offering its 200 Mbps plan in Mumbai at the same cost as the 100 Mbps plan in other cities. This feels like a strategic approach from the company as it knows the 100 Mbps plans are very much in demand from JioFiber, BSNL and other major ISPs.

So Excitel will continue to offer the 100 Mbps plan in other cities, but in Mumbai, the company will offer three plans with 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 400 Mbps speed.

Excitel Broadband Plans for Mumbai are Different than What Users get in Other Cities

There will be a Rs 2000 security deposit for the ONU device that Excitel provides to the customer with the internet connection. But there’s no installation charge for the connection. The 400 Mbps plan of the company will start at Rs 899 per month. Note that in other cities, the same amount fetches users 300 Mbps speed.

The 200 Mbps plan will start at Rs 699 per month, and the 300 Mbps plan will start at Rs 799 per month. Users going for the longer validity plan can get these plans at an even affordable price. The great thing about Excitel plans is that they come with truly unlimited data. There’s no Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on the monthly data, which is there in the plans of JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and more.

Further, Excitel also offers OTT plans to the users. For more details about the OTT plans, you can reach out to the customer care team of the company through Excitel’s website.

Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-Founder of Excitel, said that the average speed delivered in Mumbai is still under 50 Mbps, and thus Excitel is offering plans starting with 200 Mbps speed so that this figure can be changed.