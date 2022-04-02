Airtel and BSNL Offer Same 300 Mbps Plan But With Different Benefits

When it comes to high-speed broadband plans, a lot of internet service providers offer a variety of plans. Two of the most prominent players in the market – Airtel and BSNL offer a 300 Mbps broadband plan among others. While at first, it may seem that the 300 Mbps plan provided by both the service providers is similar because of the pricing, they actually differ when it comes to the benefits. Mentioned below are the 300 Mbps Broadband Plan offered by Airtel and BSNL that have the same price tag but come with different benefits.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans. The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,499 for a month as well. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities.

300 Mbps Plan Offered by BSNL

One of the major ISPs of the country – the government-owned BSNL also provides a 300 Mbps plan which is also the most high-end plan offered by the telco. The plan is called ‘Fibre Ultra’ and comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month too. Users can get access to 300 Mbps of internet speed for the data limit set to 4000GB beyond which the speed of the connection is reduced to 4 Mbps. The plan offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. This plan from BSNL also comes with access to free of cost Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack. In addition to this, the plan offers a special benefit where users can get a 90% discount up to Rs 500 on the first-month rent.