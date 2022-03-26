Vodafone Idea Launches Two New Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

With IPL already started, Vodafone Idea has introduced two new Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans for its users. Vodafone Idea or Vi was previously offering three Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans and has expanded its portfolio by adding two new plans. The two new plans come with different validities to suit the requirement of the users. Let’s take a look at the details of the two new Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans launched by Vi.

Two New Plans From Vi

The first plan launched by the telecom operator comes at a price tag of Rs 499 and offers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

The second plan that has been launched is rather a long-term plan which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,066. Vi is offering 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 84 days at the cost of Rs 1,066. This plan as well comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile for a year, along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Other Disney+ Hotstar Plans from Vi

Vi also offers a 3GB per day prepaid plan at the cost of Rs 601. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days as well and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users get a subscription to a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile along with this plan. Users also get an additional 16GB of data with this plan at no extra cost.

Another 3GB per day prepaid plan offered by Vi comes at the cost of Rs 901. The plan comes with a validity period of 70 days as well and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users can get a subscription to a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile along with this plan. Users get an additional 48GB of data with this plan at no extra cost.

Lastly, Vi also offers a long-term prepaid plan that comes with access to the yearlong Disney+ Hotstar mobile OTT platform. The prepaid plan from Vi comes with access to 1.5GB of data per day for a price tag of Rs 3,099. The plan has a validity period of 365 days and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day as well.