Xiaomi All-Set to Launch a New Redmi Note 11 Series Smartphone on March 29

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi just a couple of months ago introduced its Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones in the global market. Now, seemingly Xiaomi is planning to launch yet another smartphone as a part of the Redmi Note 11 series. The company has officially announced that it will be unveiling a new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone on March 29. The announcement was made via the social channels of the brand. Let’s find out more.

Xiaomi took on its Twitter account to announce the launch of the device under Redmi Note 11 lineup by sharing a teaser image. The brand claims that the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series handset will be the most powerful Redmi Note to date. Based on the recent certifications and leaks, it is very likely that the upcoming smartphone could be Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. It was also confirmed in a tweet shared by Xiaomimui which also informed that the handset is being sold already in some markets ahead of the official launch. To recall, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was originally launched in China back in October 2021.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a display featuring a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for an added layer of protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor which is paired with a Mali G68 GPU,

The handset features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For the camera part, the Note 11 Pro+ comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary shooter along with n 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP telemacro lens. The front of the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery unit and supports 120W HyperChrage fast charging. The device runs on Android 11 and offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5m audio jack, and a stereo speaker setup tuned by JBL.